Bauchi gov apologises to Tinubu’s wife over death threat

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has described the death threat against the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a national embarrassment.

It will be recalled that a Bauchi cleric, Sunusi Abubakar, recently described the wife of the president as an infidel who should be killed in a viral video, although he later retracted his statement.

The governor tendered the apology to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

The governor said he was disappointed and frustrated about the threat but that the president’s wife proved herself a courageous mother by visiting the state.

Mohammed added: “On behalf of their Royal Highnesses and the people of Bauchi, we apologise for this national embarrassment, it will not happen again. “

Mrs Tinubu, who was in the state to commission the Alternative High School Initiative and ICT Centre said, “I want to thank His Excellency for assuring me that I am safe, but what I said is that I am too old to be afraid. If God has given me 60 years, I don’t think I should be afraid of death, but I thank God that I have the courage to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time to unite more than ever.