Ramadan: Islamic group offers free medical services

An Islamic group, The Muslim Congress (TMC) has offered free medical diagnosis and treatment to residents of Kuje in Abuja. The medical outreach, which was…

An Islamic group, The Muslim Congress (TMC) has offered free medical diagnosis and treatment to residents of Kuje in Abuja.

The medical outreach, which was held at the front of the Gomo of Kuje palace, had over 100 patients, mostly women and children, screened and treated for malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea and other diseases, according to Dr Quadri Adeleye, the head of the medical team.

He said other services rendered included blood sugar tests, urinalysis, malaria parasite tests, medical consultations, and counselling.

The Wakil of TMC in Kuje, Jimoh Morufudeen Ademola, said the medical outreach was to enable Muslims in the area to know their health status and ensure that they are fit to observe the month-long Ramadan fast.

He said, “We looked at the situation of the country and discovered that the high cost of living is affecting people’s feeding and medicals.

“We decided to take the medical caravan to this place for people to check their health status before Ramadan. We believe that if we help them clear their health burden, other things will be easier to settle.”

He appealed to donor agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to continue donating towards the noble course.

Two of the beneficiaries, Nura Muhammad and Zariya Labaran, thanked the organisers for the gesture and urged other faith-based organisations to also assist the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.