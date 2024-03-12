✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Davis makes NBA history as Lakers beat Timberwolves

Anthony Davis scored 27 points with a season-high 25 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109. Davis added five assists, seven…

Anthony Davis scored 27 points with a season-high 25 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109.

Davis added five assists, seven steals and three blocks to become the first player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks in a game.

Team-mate LeBron James chipped in with 29 points.

“I think we’re hitting our stride,” Davis said.

“We’re just trying to keep going, keep pushing, knowing that just like last year, all we got to do is get in.

The win at Crypto.com Arena leaves the Lakers ninth in the Western Conference after back-to-back victories.

 

