SSANU expresses dismay at near total collapse of national security

    By Idowu Isamotu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) yesterday expressed dismay at the near-total collapse of national security amid rising cases of killings, armed robberies, kidnappings, banditry and terrorism in the country.

The association, which described recent abductions by terrorists in Borno, Kaduna and Sokoto as “worrisome”, called on the federal government to stem the “odious tide”.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its NEC meeting signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim said they were worried about the “horrendous” development because members of the association were not spared in the dastardly acts being perpetrated by non-state actors.

He said, “NEC-in-session expresses dismay at the near total collapse of national security. Despite the numerous government attempts and promises, armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits and other terrorist organisations continue to rampantly steal, abduct, rape and kill hapless Nigerians on a daily basis.”

According to the union leader, citizens can hardly sleep with their eyes closed in recent times, adding that SSANU and other university-based unions are not spared in this horrendous experience.

The SSANU president added, “NEC, therefore, strongly urges the government to immediately stem this odious tide by adequately funding the security agencies to enable procurement of modern equipment to tackle these insurgencies.

“More so, the government should initiate recruitment of more policemen and women, and other security agents whose current numerical strength is grossly inadequate to cope with the security challenges of over 200 million Nigerians.

 “Such recruitment exercises should be transparently conducted to pave the way for willing and able-bodied Nigerians who wish to be recruited into the security forces, rather than politicising the process. Funds meant for security should be strictly monitored to forestall diversion of the same.”

 

