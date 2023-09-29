Rahm and Hatton to launch Europe’s Ryder Cup defence

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will lead off Europe’s bid to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and…

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will lead off Europe’s bid to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in Friday’s opening foursomes match, after the captains unveiled their morning combinations.

After that match gets things underway at 05.35 GMT Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg face Max Homa and Brian Harman in a match containing three rookies, followed by Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

The morning line-up is completed by a European heavyweight pairing in Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood taking on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

