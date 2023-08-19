London police investigate alleged British Museum theft

According to a statement released by the British Museum on Wednesday, several items from the museum’s collection were discovered to be missing, leading to the…

According to a statement released by the British Museum on Wednesday, several items from the museum’s collection were discovered to be missing, leading to the dismissal of an employee and the opening of an inquiry by the Metropolitan Police.

The statement reads, “The British Museum has launched an independent review of security after items from the collection were found to be missing or stolen. A member of staff has been dismissed, and the museum will now be taking legal action against the individual. The matter is also under investigation by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.”

According to the museum’s statement, Most of the artefacts were small pieces kept in a storeroom from a collection in the museum. The artefacts ranged in age from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD and included gold jewellery as well as gems made of semi-precious stones and glass.

The institution also mentioned that none of the objects had lately been on exhibit and that they were largely retained for scholarly and research purposes.

