Quelea birds: Kebbi begins aerial spray

The Kebbi State Government has begun aerial spray of chemicals to kill migratory pests across its frontline local government areas:...

The Kebbi State Government has begun aerial spray of chemicals to kill migratory pests across its frontline local government areas: Argungu, Bagudo and Kalgo.

Governor Dr Nasiru Idris, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, at the flag-off of the aerial operation, said it was to ensure food security of the state.

He noted that, “The pests, especially quelea birds, remain a serious threat to the production of cereal crops.”

He assured that state government was determined to fight any menace that would truncate the successes being recorded in the agricultural sector in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...