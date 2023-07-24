Plateau hajj board denies killing of 9 pilgrims in Mangu

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has debunked the news making the rounds that nine pilgrims were killed on the Mangu-Shendam...

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has debunked the news making the rounds that nine pilgrims were killed on the Mangu-Shendam road while returning to their communities in Shedam LGA after performing this year’s Hajj.

The news of the killing came amid the crisis that rocked Mangu LGA where hundreds of people were killed.

Last week, social media handles were awash with the story of the killing of the pilgrims, a situation that resulted in condemnation by social media users.

Namu Sanusi, spokesperson of the board, told Daily Trust that all the 1,500 pilgrims from the state arrived safely from Makkah, Saudi Arabia, and were in their various destinations.

He said, “I called many people in the areas said to have lost their pilgrims but nobody said a pilgrim was killed on the way after arriving Jos.

“All we know is that out of the 1,500 pilgrims that went for Hajj from Plateau, two died in Saudi Arabia. Apart from that, nobody died. We deeply investigated the issue and no one was killed.”

He, therefore, called on the people in the state to discard the story.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...