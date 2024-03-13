Qatar eyes Hamas-Israel ceasefire before the end of Ramadan

Qatar, engaged in mediation between Israel and Hamas, hoped a truce deal would be reached in the Gaza war before the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.…

This would mark the end of Ramadan next month, a Qatari official has said.

Eid al-Fitr, expected to start on April 10, marks the end of the lunar Islamic fasting month of Ramadan that began earlier this week.

Spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed al-Ansari said the Gulf country is seeking to push both sides to reach an agreement.

“Qatari efforts continue to halt fighting in Gaza despite the complexity of the situation and the deteriorating humanitarian scene,’’ he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Qatar, a major ally of the Palestinian extremist organisation Hamas, has been trying to negotiate a truce deal in the ongoing conflict for weeks, together with delegations from the U.S. and Egypt.

Initially, negotiators were hopeful that an agreement could be reached before the start of Ramadan, but talks have stalled.

One of the main points of contention between Israel and Hamas was the duration of a ceasefire.

Hamas demanded an indefinite ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Israel rejected this.

In November, the oil-rich emirate helped broker a temporary ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas that also facilitated hostage-for-prisoner swaps. (dpa/NAN)