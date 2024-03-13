JUST IN: Nigeria opens land, Air borders with Niger 

President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger. Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement…

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the directive was compliance with the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement also directed the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

At its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The statement also named some of the sanctions to be lifted as the “Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

“Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD and Travel bans on government officials and their family members.”

President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.