PWDs seek appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet

The Albino Foundation Africa (TAF Africa) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint persons with disabilities (PWDs) into his cabinet as special advisers and ministers for inclusion and national development.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder, TAF Africa, Ambassador Jake Epelle, at a news conference yesterday in Abuja said the appointment of PWDs with requisite qualifications to be part of Tinubu’s cabinet was imperative as they are citizens and want to serve the country.

Epelle, who is also the convener, Disability Inclusion Nigeria, said they have written an open letter addressed to President Tinubu demanding for such appointments.

“It is an unfortunate reality that PWDs in our society often face significant barriers to accessing basic rights and opportunities. Despite the progress made in recent years, we continue to witness the marginalisation and exclusion of this significant population.

“We strongly urge you to prioritise the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in your cabinet appointments, thereby fostering an inclusive and representative government. As the leader of our great nation, you have the power to change this narrative and make a resounding statement about the values and potential of persons with disabilities.

“By including PWDs in your cabinet, you would not only ensure their representation in decision-making processes but also harness their unique perspectives and expertise,” Epelle said. He said the experiences and insights of PWDs can greatly contribute to the development and implementation of policies that address the specific needs and challenges faced by the community.

