Put grievances aside, Runsewe appeals to Nigerians

Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has urged Nigerians to put aside their grievances over the election’s outcome and allow the government to focus on how to fix the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when the council launched the “PuttingNigerianFirst” campaign, he wondered why Nigerians were still using hate speeches, destructive criticisms and unhealthy comments against the present administration.

He said for the abundant human and material resources to be fully harnessed and productively channelled to drive the process of the nation’s development, all hands must be on deck to achieve that.

Runsewe noted that it was time for the citizens to put Nigeria first; as their priority so that it would become a better place, urging them to shun every vice that promotes division such as religious, ethnic and political differences.

On the present hardship of the country, he appealed to Nigerians to bear the pains for a while and join hands with the government to realise the nation the citizens have always prayed for.

Runsewe also called on the youths and children to shun every negative lifestyle and vice that could lead to their doom and that of the country but rather put Nigeria first by creating ideas and imbibing positive attitudes that will make Nigeria great.

He called on Nigerians, particularly the political elite, religious leaders, traditional rulers, opinion moulders, and leaders of thoughts to join hands with the new government in its determined efforts to reposition the nation on the part of sustainable peace and socio-economic growth and development.

