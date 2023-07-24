PSG accept Al-Hilal’s record €300m bid for Mbappe

French Club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid for wantaway Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, according to Sky Sport.

Al Hilal reportedly tabled the world record bid earlier in the day.

Mbappe had informed PSG he intended to see out his contract and move on a free once the season ends but AFP reported that he will negotiate with the Pro League club.

PSG were left stunned earlier this month when Mbappe handed in a letter confirming that he has no intention of activating the extension to his contract until 2025, allowing him to depart the French giants for free in the summer of 2024.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has since stated that Mbappe would need to sign a new deal or the Ligue 1 champions will look to sell the forward this summer.

Mbappe has been widely tipped to secure his dream move to Real Madrid, and one report claims that PSG believe that the France international has already agreed to join the Spanish giants.

A number of other European clubs have also been credited with an interest, including Premier League quartet Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, while Sky Sports News claims that Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the race.

A recent report claims that Liverpool are preparing a ‘monumental bid’ to sign Mbappe, while Chelsea are also understood to be weighing up an opening offer.

However, the English giants could be thwarted by the riches of Saudi Arabia, as AFP reported that Al-Hilal have tabled a mind-boggling world-record offer of €300m (£259.3m) to sign Mbappe this summer.

