Tribunal Nullifies victory of Delta Labour Party Rep, declares Elumelu winner

By Idris Momoh

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has nullified the victory of Ngozi Okolie of Labour Party (LP) who was declared winner of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State in February.

Daily Trust reports that the Labour Party candidate was declared winner of the February 25, 2023 federal legislative elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was declared winner with 53,879 votes to defeat his closet rival and the incumbent representative, Hon Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 33,456 votes and Tony Nwaka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 11, 712 votes.

The tribunal in its judgement, however, declared Hon Ndudi Elumelu, the winner of the election.

The tribunal held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the Labour Party as he was not a member of the party as at May 28, 2022 when the primary was purportedly held.

