Nigeria must unite against religious, ethnic bias – Runsewe

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewa, has said Nigerians must unite against forces of ethnic and religious bias that are bent on dividing the country.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja at the book launch titled: “Random Nigerianna” authored by Halima Dalhatu.

Runsewe, who was the chairman of the occasion, noted that “Nigeria has suffered and lost so much due to ethnic and religious sentiments, hence the need for a gradual re-orientation on the need to gradually put sentiments aside and work together for national growth and development.”

Speaking on the book, Runsewe said “Random Nigerianna preaches our unity in diversity and serves as a motivation to spur our youths to greatness. As part of our mandate in the agency, we will ensure that the book is taken to all cultural establishments across the 36 states of the country as a way of preaching our unity.”

Earlier, the author, Halima Dalhatu, said the 114-page book which is the first of her publications, “Was conceived out of the desire to change the narrative about Nigeria and its huge diversity and preaching the gospel of unity amongst diverse ethnic groups and religion.”

