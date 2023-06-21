Protest Rocks Ondo Varsity over sacking of ’30 workers’

The Ondo State Government-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Okitipupa has reportedly sacked over “30 workers” of the institution. Aggrieved workers…

Aggrieved workers of the university, formerly known as Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), disclosed this on Wednesday while protesting against the alleged dismissal of their colleagues.

The protesting workers shut down the institution’s main gate, paralysing both academic and business activities for several hours in the school.

The protest prevented both vehicular and human movements into the university as the workers accused the governing council of the institution led by Professor Akinbo Adesomoju of sacking the affected workers.

Some of the protesters, who spoke to Daily Trust, claimed that the affected workers were duly employed by the university and issued appointment letters.

They added that they were surprised that the workers who were employed a few months back were issued sack letters on Tuesday.

“They (the affected workers) did their documentation as expected and were issued employment letters. They have even worked in the university for over six months,” one of the protesters added.

The workers, who vowed to continue to paralyse all academic activities on the university campus until the sacking was reversed, described the decision of the management as “anti-workers.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the university, Paul Adeagbo, neither denied nor confirmed the incident.

Adeagbo, however, said the school authorities would react appropriately.

As of the time of filling this report, no statement had been issued.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of OAUSTECH in Okitipupa, Mr Dayo Temola, has asked the university authority to immediately reversed his decision.

Temola, who described the action as ‘mass sacking’, said that the workers of the school would not tolerate the decision.

He said, “It is trite to say that when this news had earlier filtered, it was debunked by the university management/council until yesterday (Tuesday).

“We, therefore, reiterate that the basis for justification of this mass sacking by the council is not tenable and will neither be tolerated nor accepted.

“The Unions of SSANU, NASU AND NAAT hereby reject this mass sacking and demand the followings:

“That the mass sacking be reversed with immediate effect.

“The Ondo State Government should as a matter of urgency set up a visitation panel in line with with the University laws.”

