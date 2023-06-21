You won’t join my cabinet without declaring your assets, Kano gov tells commissioner nominees

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed all the 19 Commissioner nominees to comply with code of conduct rules. He gave the directive…

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed all the 19 Commissioner nominees to comply with code of conduct rules.

He gave the directive in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to Dawakin Tofa, by this announcement, the nominees are expected to declare assets within the best possible time before their onward screening at the state assembly.

The governor vowed that no commissioner nominee would be sworn into office without filling out the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly.

“Yusuf wishes to reiterate his commitment to good people of Kano state that transparency and accountability remain the basic principles of his administration which will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign,” the statement said.

Daily Trust reports that the governor declared his assets and liabilities in a completed form submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, Kano office, before he was sworn in last month.

