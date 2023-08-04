Protest: Navy forestalls looting of Dawanau grains market in Kano

The Nigerian Navy Logistics College in Kano State has revealed that its personnel forestalled a planned attack by hoodlums on the Dawanau...

The Nigerian Navy Logistics College in Kano State has revealed that its personnel forestalled a planned attack by hoodlums on the Dawanau International Grains Market during Wednesday’s nationwide protest by the organised labour against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Daily Trust reports that the college, which is situated in Dawakin Tofa LGA of the state is the closest major security formation to the market, which is about 10kilometres from Kano metropolitan area.

Speaking during a valedictory and handing over session, the outgoing commandant of the college, Commodore Usman Bugaje, said aside its core mission of training officers and men, the college has helped to improve on the security of its host community and the state in general.

He said since the arrival of the college in January 2022 to the area, “Being a military college, we are also involved in internal security, we have brought a lot of security to the area; especially as we are co-located with the Dawanau Grains Market, which is the largest in West Africa and wherever you have an economic hub, criminal vices are bound to happen there but our presence has curtailed that.

“Even yesterday (Wednesday) during the warning strike by NLC and TUC, we got credible intelligence that hoodlums were trying to break into warehouses and cart away food items similar to the incident that happened in Yola, Adamawa State. But with immediate deployment of our patrol team, we were able to forestall this. So, the security achievements are enormous along with the economic development the college has brought to the area and state.”

Bugaje, who handed over command of the college to Commodore J.K. Adedeji, also made reference to the college’s recent rescue of 18 female persons, who were being trafficked out of Kano to Libya, which was achieved based on actionable intelligence and quick response as part of the achievements recorded outside the core mission of the college.

On his part, Adedeji said he would consolidate on the achievements already recorded by the college including further development of training of officers and men, consolidation and enhancement of their welfare, as well as ensuring full accreditation of existing courses while introducing more courses to the college.

