Outrage over demolition of 90 houses in Lagos community

Residents of a part of Oworonshoki community in Lagos State have protested over the demolition of their buildings by the state Task Force with...

Residents of a part of Oworonshoki community in Lagos State have protested over the demolition of their buildings by the state Task Force with over 90 homes demolished in the last two weeks when the exercise started.

Those affected were residents of Oluwaseyi community who said they now sleep in churches after the demolition, which came within a very short notice.

Some of the residents interviewed said they have been living in that community for over two decades only to be given a one-week quit notice.

One Madam Janet who spoke with our correspondent said most of the residents in the area have been displaced after the demolition exercise.

Another displaced resident, Mrs. Aanu, stated that she and her kids are living in a nearby church after the demolition of their apartment.

Meanwhile, an activist and founder of Rethinking City Initiative, Mr. Deji Akinpelu had countered the argument of the state government that the communities demolished were harbouring criminals.

He said some officials of the state government earlier claimed the houses were demolished because they do not have toilets.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akoshile said the state government did not demolish people’s homes but removed shanties allegedly used by criminals.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...