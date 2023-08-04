Barau hails Ganduje’s emergence as APC national chair

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin has hailed the emergence of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as…

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin has hailed the emergence of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said with the former governor at the helms of the affairs of the APC, the ruling party would be repositioned and strengthened for the benefit of all its members.

Ganduje was elected as the national chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

He said with the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling.

“His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje,” he said.

While wishing the former governor well in his new assignment, he pledged to work with him to take the party to the next level.

He also congratulated the former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State who emerged as the National Secretary of the party.

