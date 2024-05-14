✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Projects to transform Abuja into smart city unveiled

The Havel Corporate Concept, in collaboration with ioSafe Nigeria, has announced ambitious projects aimed at turning Abuja into a smart city.  Dr. Ahmed Badanga, CEO…

fct
fct
    By Damilola F. Matthew

The Havel Corporate Concept, in collaboration with ioSafe Nigeria, has announced ambitious projects aimed at turning Abuja into a smart city. 

Dr. Ahmed Badanga, CEO of the organization, revealed the plans during a press conference in Abuja at the weekend.

The projects, named the Abuja Smart City Project and Abuja Residents Smart Card Project, aim to revolutionize various aspects of city life.

The Abuja Smart City Project will focus on making governance, transport, tourism, health, business, and homes smarter by leveraging existing infrastructure and technology.

Dr. Badanga emphasized a Public-Private Partnership approach, where stakeholders collaborate not only financially but also in sharing expertise, risks, and rewards. T

his inclusive strategy aims to align with local peculiarities and the current state of Abuja, rather than building a separate smart city within the city.

The project, he said, was aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 11, aims at making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. It will be implemented in phases, leveraging existing structures and adopting local content for customer support systems.

The Abuja Residents Smart Card Project will complement the smart city vision by creating a digital biometric database. This smart card will enable residents to access government, security, financial, and transportation services, driving efficiency and reliability in public services.

Dr. Badanga emphasized the importance of building smart people to access smart services in a smart city. 

Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to officially unveil the Abuja Smart Strategic Road Map during the Nigeria Data Expo and Conference in July 2024, signaling a significant step toward realizing the smart city vision for Abuja.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories