Projects to transform Abuja into smart city unveiled

The Havel Corporate Concept, in collaboration with ioSafe Nigeria, has announced ambitious projects aimed at turning Abuja into a smart city.

Dr. Ahmed Badanga, CEO of the organization, revealed the plans during a press conference in Abuja at the weekend.

The projects, named the Abuja Smart City Project and Abuja Residents Smart Card Project, aim to revolutionize various aspects of city life.

The Abuja Smart City Project will focus on making governance, transport, tourism, health, business, and homes smarter by leveraging existing infrastructure and technology.

Dr. Badanga emphasized a Public-Private Partnership approach, where stakeholders collaborate not only financially but also in sharing expertise, risks, and rewards. T

his inclusive strategy aims to align with local peculiarities and the current state of Abuja, rather than building a separate smart city within the city.

The project, he said, was aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 11, aims at making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. It will be implemented in phases, leveraging existing structures and adopting local content for customer support systems.

The Abuja Residents Smart Card Project will complement the smart city vision by creating a digital biometric database. This smart card will enable residents to access government, security, financial, and transportation services, driving efficiency and reliability in public services.

Dr. Badanga emphasized the importance of building smart people to access smart services in a smart city.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to officially unveil the Abuja Smart Strategic Road Map during the Nigeria Data Expo and Conference in July 2024, signaling a significant step toward realizing the smart city vision for Abuja.