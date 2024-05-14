Kaduna’s Old Panteka market now vocational training centre – NBTE

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted Old Panteka market in Kaduna State the status of a full-fledged training centre. Professor Idris Muhammad…

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted Old Panteka market in Kaduna State the status of a full-fledged training centre.

Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje, the board’s Executive Secretary, disclosed this during a visit to the market on Monday, where renovation work is currently underway.

Bugaje highlighted the significance of the Panteka market, which accommodates approximately 38,000 apprentices engaged in various vocational skills training programmes.

He expressed optimism that the market leadership would pursue Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification to enhance the credentials of their apprentices. Bugaje noted that the Panteka market had since 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kaduna Polytechnic to formalize skills training initiatives.

Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza

2024 Hajj: NAHCON targets June 10 for completion of airlift

He also announced that graduates of the Panteka market are now recognized under the National Scheme of Service (NSQ), making them eligible for employment opportunities at all levels of government and even overseas.

Describing Panteka as a symbol of hard work, innovation and hope for unemployed youths, Bugaje emphasised its pivotal role in job creation and poverty alleviation.

With support from TETFund and the Kaduna State Government, Bugaje expressed confidence in the Panteka market’s transformation into a leading informal technology hub in Africa.

The state governor, Uba Sani, said a remodelled Panteka market with modern facilities and access roads will attract patronage from other states and boost businesses in the market.

He said the remodelled market will now have a clinic, fire service station, outdoor public toilets, incinerators, new transformers, security posts, a place of worship, and an ICT centre.

He added that the remodelled Panteka market is poised to become a vibrant centre for skills development and job creation, offering training in various trades such as carpentry, welding, plumbing and electrical work.