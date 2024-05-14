✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu directs MDAs to buy CNG-powered vehicles

President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory purchase of compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies. The president said the directive is in…

president bola tinubu
president bola tinubu
    By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory purchase of compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The president said the directive is in furtherance of the country’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.

Recently, the Minister of Finance Wale Edun took a tour of the factory where the CNG vehicles were being put together and promised that the vehicles will soon be rolled out.

The minister also said the benefits of the vehicles will soon be available to Nigerians.

Zamfara strange disease: Death toll rises to 13

2 Chinese, 30 others arrested over illegal mining in Oyo

However, addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House on Monday,  Tinubu said there is no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

He said the move was also in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs.

According to the president,  “This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the president said.

Tinubu further directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.

He promised to remain committed to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories