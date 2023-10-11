Professor Umaru Shehu, the doctor of doctors (1930-2023)

On Monday, Oct 2, 2023, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of renowned Professor of Medicine and Northern Nigeria’s first Professor…

On Monday, Oct 2, 2023, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of renowned Professor of Medicine and Northern Nigeria’s first Professor of Community Health, Umaru Shehu. He died in Maiduguri at the age of 92.

Born on December 8, 1930 in Maiduguri, Borno State, his educational journey began at Elementary School, Maiduguri (1935-1940); Middle School, Maiduguri (1941-1943); Kaduna College, Kaduna (1944-1947) before becoming a foundation student of University College, Ibadan (1948-1953), later College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (CoMUI).

He was at the University of Liverpool between 1953-1956, and 1966-1967, and later received a Bachelor of Medicine degree from the University of London.

Professor Shehu held the following professional qualifications and memberships – MBBS (London), IRCF (London), MRCS (England), DPH (Liverpool), FMCPH, MFCM, FFCM (UK), FFCM (Nigeria), FAS, FWACP, DFMC (Nigeria).

He started work as Pre-registration House Surgeon, Southport Infirmary, UK in 1957, relocating to Northern Nigeria as Pre-registration House Physician the same year. He was promoted Medical Officer 1957-1963; Senior Medical Officer, 1963-1965; Principal Medical Officer 1965-1966; Assistant Chief Medical Officer 1966-1967; Chief Medical Officer (Preventive Services Division) 1967-1968.

Redeployed to North-Eastern State as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Officer, he declined the offer and moved to the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) as Reader and Acting Head of Department of Community Medicine 1968-1970; Deputy Dean, Faculty of Medicine 1968-1970; Acting Director, Institute of Health 1969-1970; Professor of Community Medicine 1970; Head of Department of Community Medicine 1970-1978; Director, Institute of Health 1970-1977; Deputy Vice Chancellor 1975-1976; Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) 1977-1978. He was appointed Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1978-1980.

Shehu held visiting professorships in various universities, including the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA 1976-1977. He also worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as Consultant in Geneva, September 1970; Adviser, October 1970; Consultant, 1971-1973; Consultant (Technical Discussions), 24th WHO Regional Committee for Africa 1974.

After his successful WHO tour of duty, Professor Shehu moved to the University of Maiduguri as Honorary Consultant Physician in 1991. He became Professor Emeritus in 2000. He was also the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences 1991-1993; and Sole Administrator of the University of Maiduguri 1993-1994. At the University College Hospital, Ibadan, he was the Chairman, Board of Management 1991-1994. At Bayero University, Kano, he was Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council 1993-1996, and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Lagos 1996-1999.

He held memberships and offices in several committees, councils, panels and commissions at both national and international levels, including President of Medical Schools in Africa 1973-1975; and External Examiner in Public Health at the University of Ghana Medical School; Chairman Board of Governors of the STOPAIDS organisation; Chairman, Governing Board of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA); Patron, Guild of Medical Directors; Patron, Nationwide Network for Health; Patron, Nigerian Medical Forum of Great Britain and Ireland; Patron, Nigerian Institute of Stress; Trustee National Foundation on VVF; Member Board of Trustees, Nigerian Tuberculosis and Leprosy Association; Member Editorial Board, West African Medical Journal; Consulting Editor, the Nigerian Medical Practitioner among others.

Professor Shehu is mentioned in Who is Who in the world; Men of Achievement; Dictionary of International Biography; Africa Yearbook 1977-Who is Who in Africa; Who is Who in Nigeria; and A Dictionary of African Biography. In 1979, the government of Nigeria awarded him the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). In 2000, he was awarded the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

He was the founding father of both Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation (KBHCF) as well as the co-founder of the Borno Elders’ Forum (BEF).

Until his death, Shehu was Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Virology.

President Bola Tinubu, who expressed sadness at his death, described him as “A giant, even among that legendary generation of pioneering indigenous professionals in our country. And the story of his life is saturated with many firsts, golden steps across the realms of medical practice, school administration, and humanitarian services.”

Tinubu noted that he “Served Nigeria meritoriously and bestowed on all Nigerians a sense of pride with his indelible breakthroughs and innovative approaches to the administration of health and medical education around the world”.

We mourn and express our profound condolences to the people and government of Borno State, the deceased’s family, the Nigerian medical community and many others affected by the colossal loss of this illustrious Nigerian icon, mentor, father, son, and dedicated professional.

Indeed, Nigeria has lost a great repository of wisdom, a beacon of knowledge and embodiment of dedication and service to his people and country.

A doctor of doctors, he taught and mentored generations of medical practitioners both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom.

Despite his outstanding accomplishments, he was known to be calm, soft spoken and of very humble personality. At the UMTH, he always attended medical ward rounds alongside resident doctors and medical students. And it was in the hands of these same doctors he mentored that he died.

Professor Emeritus indeed served with utmost integrity and unprecedented commitment to public health, standing out as a model worthy of admiration and emulation. May Almighty Allah grant aljanaat firdaus.

