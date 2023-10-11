Five steps taken by Kano governor after losing at tribunal

After the tribunal quashed his election, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) reportedly described the ruling as nothing…

After the tribunal quashed his election, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) reportedly described the ruling as nothing but a temporary setback.

The governor also revealed that he is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the judgment was full of errors and misapplication of the law and as such it would not see the light of the day at appeal, as well as the Supreme Court.

The governor also stated that he would not be deterred from achieving what he and his party have promised the people of Kano.

Following are five things that the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has done since the tribunal judgment.

Mobilizing contractors handling the abandoned 5km road to site in 44 LGA’s

The governor has mobilised contractors handling five kilometers of road projects in all the headquarters of the 44 local government areas of the state back to sites.

The 5km roads were initiated by Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso but allegedly abandoned for eight years. The governor also pledged to revive four grassroots mobilisation platforms in the state such as the Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC), Lafiya Jari, Kano PRO-PA and Kwankwasiyya.

The announcement of the return to site on the 5km road projects has put to an end accusations and counter-accusations between the Ganduje-led administration and that of Kwankwaso.

Appointment of more aides

Barely days after the tribunal judgment, Governor Yusuf announced fresh appointments of 94 aides which the government defended as an act in line with the commitments to engage youth in governance and integrate more hands in the process of discharging responsibilities.

Though there has been mixed reaction to the appointments, the governor maintained that it is part of his efforts to integrate more capable hands in providing good governance.

However, two weeks ago, the governor also announced the appointment of 116 additional aides comprising 63 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 41 Special Assistants (SAs) and 12 Personal Assistants (PAs).

Governor Yusuf said the move was a means of achieving youth inclusiveness in governance and bringing government closer to the people.

Cash gift to patients

Governor Yusuf had also initiated a move of giving patients at the Sir Sanusi General Hospital a sum of N20,000 each. The governor began the move after he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital.

He also gave a casual worker, Khadija Adam, permanent employment for her hard work and dedication to duty during the surprise visit to the hospital. The governor also ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the hospital, which has been in dilapidated condition.

During the visit, the governor extended a humanitarian gesture to all patients on admission to the hospital as they received N20,000 each as emergency relief from him.

Approval of N700m for BUK students

In August 2023, the Kano State Executive Council approved the release of N700m for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at the Bayero University Kano (BUK). The move by the governor became necessary after the university announced an increment in school fees which was described as outrageous.

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality, the Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of N700,000,000 to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of BUK,” the governor said.

Slashing of 50% tuition fees

In August 2023, the governor announced the slashing of 50% of tuition fees for students attending the state’s owned tertiary institutions.

This move by the governor has been applauded by both parents and guardians in the state.

The development was described as a much-needed assistance to the state’s children’s educational journey and a relief to them especially at a time when the economic crisis in the country is having a far-reaching impact on them.

