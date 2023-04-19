✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Proceed on retirement, FG orders Immigration CG

The Federal Government has asked the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, to proceed on retirement. In a letter from the…

Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Idris Isah Jere
Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Idris Isah Jere
The Federal Government has asked the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, to proceed on retirement.
In a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, dated 17th of April, 2023, and addressed to the NIS boss, to Federal Government directed him to hand over to the most senior officer in the Service.
This directive is coming following the allegation that the outgoing NIS boss was making efforts to get another extension to his stay in the Service.
Jere has had his retirement extended for a year, from last year April to April 24, 2023.
Some officers of the Service had threatened to embark on a protest should the Federal Government extend his tenure again.
However, in the letter signed by Obasi Edozie Edmund, the acting secretary of the Board, the federal government directed him to “hand over to the most senior Officer Deputy Comptroller General on or before Monday 24th April 2023, pending Mr. President’s appointment of a substantive Comptroller General of the Service.”
More Stories