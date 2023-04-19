EFCC arrests 12 over vote buying in Kano, Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested 12 people suspected of vote buying during the just concluded supplementary elections in…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested 12 people suspected of vote buying during the just concluded supplementary elections in Kano and Katsina states.

The EFCC’s Regional Commander in Kano, Faruk Dogondaji, who made this known while briefing journalists in Kano, said the suspects were apprehended with cash amounting to N1.5 million.

He said 10 were arrested at Doguwa LGA of Kano, while two others were arrested in Kankia, Katsina State.

He added that the suspects were apprehended while trying to convince voters at some polling units.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to fish out those found wanting in order to sanitise the system.