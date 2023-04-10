Private Medical Practitioners kick against 5-year service for doctors

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) has kicked against the compulsory five-year service licensing of a doctor proposed by the House of Representatives.…

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) has kicked against the compulsory five-year service licensing of a doctor proposed by the House of Representatives.

The association, however, said that a national emergency should be declared in the health sector as against the proposed compulsory five-year service.

The National President of the association, Dr Kayode Adesola, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Adesola said the proposed bill would have an adverse effect on the health sector as it was premised on the wrong notion that such a measure would solve the brain drain in the sector.

He said the proponents of the bill didn’t conduct in-depth research on the factors driving the brain drain crisis nor engaged health stakeholders on the implications before moving such a bill.

Adesola added that the bill would worsen the brain drain in the country.

He noted that medical doctors don’t need Nigerian license to practice in other countries.

“We keep saying that the health sector needs urgent attention. Our health system is not working and many Nigerians are dying because of the underfunding of the sector.

“We have teaching hospitals, general hospitals and primary healthcare centres that are dilapidated with outdated equipment.

“Political leaders are seeking medical treatment abroad while the citizens are left to suffer in a country that has one of the best doctors in the world.

“Before it was the young doctors leaving but now, the consultants are leaving. Many health workers left because of insecurity, not just poor remuneration or poor working conditions.

“Insecurity is impacting negatively on the health of Nigerians and the ability of healthcare workers to deliver services to Nigerians.

“Asides from the medical doctor that was killed at his clinic on Dec.31, 2022; two other doctors have also been killed and nothing has been done to rectify the situation,” he said.

The House of Representatives on April 6, passed for second reading a bill seeking to mandate Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners to practice for a minimum of five years in the country, before being granted a full licence.

The bill sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Lagos, said the bill seeks to amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act 2004, to address the brain drain in the Nigerian health sector. (NAN)