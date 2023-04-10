Hajj: FCT intending pilgrims get deadline to complete fare

Intending pilgrims who have made a deposit for the forthcoming hajj with the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have till Friday, April 21…

Intending pilgrims who have made a deposit for the forthcoming hajj with the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have till Friday, April 21 to complete their Hajj fare payment as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON had on Friday announced N2,919,000 only as Hajj fares for pilgrims from the FCT this year.

A statement by the public relations officer of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, said the deadline was to enable the board to comply with the deadline set by NAHCON for all states and the FCT in respect of payment of Hajj fares for this year.

The statement explained that the payment of the balance by respective intending pilgrims would enable the board to establish its prospective master list for the trip, considering the time frame for the airlift of the intending pilgrims to the holy land.

He disclosed that completing the amount as required would also enable the board to continue with other travel arrangements as well as the deadline for the balance of payment to NAHCON.

The spokesmen emphasised that only those who made the complete payment by the deadline would be registered in the master list for this year’s hajj exercise.

He added that intending pilgrims, upon completion of their payment, would be given the chance to choose the flight they want to join during the airlift to Saudi Arabia on a first-come-first-served basis.

He also disclosed that this year’s hajj orientation exercise would continue on April 29–30 with the second phase of the education and orientation exercise at the Permanent Hajj Transit Camp, Bassan Jiwa, near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.