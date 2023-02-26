✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

#PresidentialElection: PDP floors APC at SGF’s polling unit

Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has lost to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart,…

Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has lost to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, at the polling unit of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 near Taraba State Liason Office in Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Saturday.

BREAKING: Kwankwaso defeats Tinubu in Ganduje&#8217;s LGA

Instruct Collation Officers to Upload Results Immediately, Atiku tells INEC Chairman

Atiku scored 90 votes, Tinubu got 40 votes while the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and that of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 23 and 8 votes respectively.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories