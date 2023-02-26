PresidentialElection: PDP floors APC at SGF’s polling unit

Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has lost to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart,…

Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has lost to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, at the polling unit of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 near Taraba State Liason Office in Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Saturday.

Atiku scored 90 votes, Tinubu got 40 votes while the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and that of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 23 and 8 votes respectively.