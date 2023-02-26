✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

Kwankwaso defeats Tinubu in Ganduje’s LGA

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.…

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano state.

In the results announced by the returning officer, Adamu Jibril, Ganduje’s All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 16,773 votes while NNPP scored 25,072 votes.

Atiku Abubakar Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,477 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 202 votes.

Gabduje is one of the lead campaigners of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the APC.

