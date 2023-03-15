Presidential poll: Why Wike supported Tinubu – Rivers PDP Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has opened up on its support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, in the February 25 elections.…

Chairman of PDP in Rivers, Ambassador Desmond Akawo, disclosed this at a meeting with 48 support groups of the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu supporters in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Akawo said his party supported Tinubu because it wanted power to return to the south.

He said, “Why we supported Asiwaju was for power to return to the South. Whether Asiwaju or Peter Obi, for us the next President must be a southerner in the spirit of equity.

“Again, Rivers State is reconnected again to the federal government. Within the last eight years it has been a war. Rivers State has been at loggerheads with the Federal government and we said, no this war cannot continue. So for us in Rivers, he (Wike) has reconnected us back to the mainstream of governance in this country.

“So, in that same spirit of equity, Rivers State having elected a governor from Rivers West through Peter Odili, Rivers East through Ameachi and Wike, we said power should go to Rivers South East and to riverine parts of Rivers South East, since all the governors have been from the upland.

“So in the next 72hours Rivers State will elect the youngest governor in Nigeria, in the person of Sim Fubara, for a better succession plan. Lagos State is succeeding because it has a better succession plan, from Asiwaju to Babatunde Fashola to the incumbent governor of Lagos State. Sim is a man who understands Rivers State.”

Leader of APC in Rivers State and Coordinator of the groups, Mr Tony Okocha, said the APC support groups in Rivers state will be voting voting PDP candidtae, Sim Fubara as governor of Rivers State, in order to reciprocate Wike’s support to Asiwaju.