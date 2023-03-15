FACT CHECK: Video of Tinubu blaming APC chieftains for election results in Lagos misleading

A post on Twitter has claimed that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was captured in a video reacting to his loss in his stronghold in…

A post on Twitter has claimed that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was captured in a video reacting to his loss in his stronghold in Lagos State in the just concluded presidential election.

According to the post’s author, Tinubu was “mocking his thugs” for not winning the election.

The author (@Nairaexchanger) further urged Nigerians to go to the polls on March 18, 2023 and defend themselves.

In the video, Tinubu was seen speaking in his native Yoruba language while addressing a group of people.

As of the time of filing this report, the video had garnered over 14,800 views and retweeted 551 times

Background:

Recall that Tinubu lost the presidential election in his home state in Lagos to Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). While Peter Obi polled 582,454 votes, Tinubu scored 572,606.

A further analysis of the results revealed that Obi won in nine local government areas including Amuwo-Odofin, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo, Eti-Osa and Alimosho LGAs which Tinubu complained of in the video.

The result was described by many analysts as humbling Tinubu, a two-term former governor of the state between 1999 and 2007 and a political godfather in the state.

Verification: Daily Trust analysed the video using the InVid verification tool and discovered that the clip was from 2019.

In the video, Tinubu was addressing party members and supporters after the 2019 election where he commended local government areas where the APC won and called out LGAs where the party lost.

Recall that in 2019, Muhammadu Buhari under the APC polled 580,814 votes to narrowly beat the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 448,016 votes.

Conclusion: Daily Trust can confirm that the video in circulation suggesting that Tinubu is expressing his disappointment over the just concluded election is old and misleading.