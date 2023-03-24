Presidential poll: Tribunal grants Obi’s request to serve Tinubu at APC office

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has granted an application by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to serve the petition and…

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has granted an application by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to serve the petition and other processes on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A three-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsamani on Friday granted the permission to allow the service on the Legal Adviser or any other officer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national Secretariat at No 40 Blantyre Street off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The application, which was filed by counsel for Obi, Audu Anuga (SAN), had informed the tribunal that they had earlier culled the addresses of Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima from their EC9 forms, which deal with their personal particulars.

According to Obi, Tinubu gave his address as No 29 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, while Shettima gave his address as 2 Kashim Shettima Close, off Alhaji Buka Kwaya Street, New GRA, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Obi had informed the tribunal that “following the declaration of the 2nd and 3rd respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) as the winners of the presidential election, it was reported/represented that the 2nd Respondent ‘relocated to the Defence Guest House in the Maitama District, Abuja from where he will function until he is sworn in as president on May 29, 2023. The 2nd Respondent as the vice-president elect has also relocated to Abuja.”

Obi had on March 20 filed a five-ground petition, challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election wherein Tinubu emerged winner.