FG commended for increasing health sector’s budget

The federal budgetary allocation to the health sector within the last two fiscal years showed an appreciable increase of over N237.7bn in capital, N 3.7bn in overhead and N119m in personnel costs.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mahmuda Mamman said this in Abuja on Thursday during the opening of an executive course on 2023 FG’s budgetary implementation and monitoring procedures, Finance Act, public financial management, Procurement Act, among others.

Represented by Director, Health Planning, Research & Statistics, Ngozi Rosemary Azodo, the permanent secretary said the current administration had performed well in the areas of budgetary provision, implementation.

He said the administration had ensured improved social services in the wake of a dwindling revenue profile.

“In the health sector, the significant improvement could be clearly seen upon close comparison of the budgetary provisions in the most recent years.

“This showcases the premium the government places on the health sector towards addressing the deficit in health.

“The concerted efforts of the anti-graft agencies have helped in no small measure in getting remarkable improvement at containing abuses in financial and other related dealings,” he said.