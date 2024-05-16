President Tinubu, revisit National Social Investment Programme

President Bola Tinubu announced the suspension of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in January this year for a period of six weeks. The programme…

The programme is made up of school feeding, Npower programme, and conditional cash transfer, among others.

The president took the decision after the suspension of the minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management, Dr. Betty Edu, from her duties.

The NSIP was launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to reduce poverty among the poor and vulnerable people.

The bulk of the beneficiaries are young and old Nigerians who require assistance.

Report shows that about 500,000 young Nigerians lost their jobs after the suspension. The Npower beneficiary associations are pleading with the president to reverse the suspension immediately.

We know that there may be some irregularities here and there in the processes, but this should not be the end of the programme.

We call on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, come out with a lasting solution that will enable the programme to continue.

John Usman wrote from Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi. [email protected]