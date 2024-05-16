✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Nigerians are in pains, Kukah tells Tinubu

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said Nigerians are in pains, calling on President Bola Tinubu to open a channel of…

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said Nigerians are in pains, calling on President Bola Tinubu to open a channel of communication with the people on when his policies will begin to yield results.

Kukah said even though the “pains are unintended”, it was brought about as the results of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time will serve the welfare of the people.

Kukah disclosed this to State House reporters on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The clergyman said even though the times are difficult, it is also a time for renewal, asking Nigerians to brace themselves because “building a good society takes a lot of time.”

Asked to evaluate the one-year administration of Tinubu, he said “I’m sure many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgment. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But they are the results of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended to serve the welfare of the people.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories