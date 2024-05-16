Nigerians are in pains, Kukah tells Tinubu

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said Nigerians are in pains, calling on President Bola Tinubu to open a channel of…

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said Nigerians are in pains, calling on President Bola Tinubu to open a channel of communication with the people on when his policies will begin to yield results.

Kukah said even though the “pains are unintended”, it was brought about as the results of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time will serve the welfare of the people.

Kukah disclosed this to State House reporters on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The clergyman said even though the times are difficult, it is also a time for renewal, asking Nigerians to brace themselves because “building a good society takes a lot of time.”

Asked to evaluate the one-year administration of Tinubu, he said “I’m sure many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgment. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But they are the results of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended to serve the welfare of the people.”