Prepare for life without free rams, hampers, Saraki tells outgoing govs

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has reminded outgoing governors that power is transient.

Speaking at a farewell dinner for 18 outgoing governors in Abuja, Saraki, a former governor of Kwara, urged them to prepare for life after office which he said can be very challenging.

“When you are no longer governor, allow your successor to do their work. Go back to your families. I am sure your wives, children, and grandchildren are counting the days. You are bracing up for a new phase of life which is completely different.”

“Spend more time with your families. Save your money for hampers and rams because they won’t come as usual,” he said.

“Although the adjustment to everyday life can be challenging, you must embrace this change with a positive outlook.”

Saraki said the new governors should be reminded that they have been elected in their various states to serve.

“As new leaders prepare to take the helm of affairs across the nation, I want to remind them that Nigeria is facing numerous economic, political, and social challenges that demand collective action,” he said.

“Rest assured that we, your older colleagues, are rooting for you and praying for your success as you navigate the challenges that come with governing.”

At the event which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, ‘A Common Ground’, a pictorial compendium of Kayode Fayemi’s tenure as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, was unveiled.

“This visually compelling narrative serves not only as a walk down memory lane but also as a guide for incoming governors on the importance of legacy and good governance,” Saraki added.