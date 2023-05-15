Deliver on your promises or be voted out, Buhari tells governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the newly-elected and returning governors to deliver on their campaign promises or get ready to be voted out in the…

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the newly-elected and returning governors to deliver on their campaign promises or get ready to be voted out in the next elections.

Buhari spoke on Monday during the induction the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) organised ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Our correspondent reports that the organisers said the event which kicked-off at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Monday, is aimed at equipping the new governors to develop the essential skills for democratic governance and the implementation of pre-election blueprints.

Buhari, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said Nigerians must be patient, tolerant and use the appropriate channels to seek redress.

Buhari said, “On May 29, you will be called upon to steer the affairs of your states for the next four years. From this day you become wholly responsible for the state as an enterprise.

“You as the governor or state chief executive inherit all its assets and liabilities. The assumption of oflfice is a constitutional process that we must take with utmost dedication, in the light of the trust bestowed on you by those who elected you into office.

“One interesting development that we all saw from the last election is that the electorate is maturing, and people are increasingly finding their voices. Any public officer who fails to either meet up with the expectations of the people or deliver on his campaign promises would be voted out in the next election. That is what democracy is about; deliver or get shown the door out.

“I enjoin the Forum to promote ideals that will address the challenges of democracy and governance in our country today. The role of the sub-nationals is critical in our socio-economic development as a nation.

“As returning or incoming state executives you also must be cognisant of the comparative advantages inherent in each of your states, and how you can form partnerships with each other, by leveraging your various strengths while recognising that there is no one size fits all solutions.

“I also bid you to take this opportunity to unite across party divides to put the country first. Nigerians desire peace, progress and security; country where they have access to quality education, health and social services.

“Your ability to champion these values significantly impacts the atmosphere where in the delivery of social goods and services will be conducted efficiently and harmoniously.

“We have made steady progress since we took office in 2015. The road has been bumpy due to a challenging fiscal climate, but I am proud to state as we leave office in about two weeks that we have built a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria. We could not have done everything, but we focused on a number of areas: infrastructure, agriculture and strengthening our Armed Forces.”