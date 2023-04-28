JUST IN: Tinubu hosts PDP Governors in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu hosted two governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Defence House, Abuja, on Friday. Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and…

President-elect Bola Tinubu hosted two governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Defence House, Abuja, on Friday.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, held a meeting with the incoming president.

The two governors were among the aggrieved G-5 governors of the PDP who refused to work for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate in the February 25 election won by Tinubu.

They had insisted on the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, in the buildup to the general elections.

A source in the Tinubu’s camp confirmed to Daily Trust on Friday night that the two governors met with Tinubu in Abuja, but insisted the meeting had no political undertone.

He said, “Governor Seyi Makinde President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike met in Abuja today.

“They said they came to pay homage to the President-elect; that elections are over and time to face governance is now, and they will support and cooperate with Tinubu to succeed and turn the fortunes of the country around.”

When our correspondent asked for more details, he said, “Their visit has no party colouration; it is a goodwill visit.”