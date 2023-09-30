Premier League: Watkins with hat-trick as Villa hits six past Brighton

Aston Villa cruised to a 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a hat-trick from Ollie Watkins. Watkins became the fourth…

Aston Villa cruised to a 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a hat-trick from Ollie Watkins.

Watkins became the fourth player to score in four consecutive matches against Brighton as he tapped the ball home from Matty Cash’s cross in the 14th minute.

The Villa striker bagged his second seven minutes later after Moussa Diaby sent him down the left. Watkins cut in onto his right foot and beat Brighton’s keeper Jason Steele on his near post.

It got worse for Brighton in the 26th minute when Pervis Estupinan turned Diaby’s wayward shot into his own net.

Brighton got a goal back five minutes into the second period as Ansu Fati, one of three half-time substitutes by Roberto De Zerbi, scored his first Premier League goal with his second touch of the match.

Watkins completed his second Premier League hat-trick in the 65th minute as his shot on the breakaway was deflected past Steele by Adam Webster.

Jacob Ramsey added a fifth thanks to a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box, with Watkins adding an assist to his tally.

Douglas Luiz sent Villa above Brighton into third with the sixth goal, following up after Steele had blocked Watkins’ shot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...