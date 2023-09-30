BBNaija: Phyna, father fight dirty online

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor fondly known as Phyna and the winner of the popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija season 7, is currently having issues…

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor fondly known as Phyna and the winner of the popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija season 7, is currently having issues with her father.

According to the father of the reality TV star, he stated that Phyna disappeared after winning the N100m grand prize. He further alleged that his daughter rarely picks up his call.

The TV star’s father, while explaining his plight since his daughter won the money, claimed, “I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why? I am a professional hearse driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life. But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car again. Once in a while, the Vice-Chairman of our association will allow me to drive his own car.”

However, Phyna has broken her silence with a prayer stating that ‘she would not die young’. Taking to her Instagram stories, the BBNaija star wrote, “Just one, no… Familly begin grant interview… Nice one. I will not die young.”

In her messages she further stated, “When I die must not be buried, my body should be givien to my famil and the whole world must seat and watch them eat me. They must eat my corpse.”

