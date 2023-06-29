Pray for adequate rainfall, Bauchi gov urges Muslims

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has called on Muslim ummah to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another with a view to strengthen peaceful coexistence in the state.
In his Eid-el-Kabir message, the governor also urged them to fervently pray for the prevailing peace in the state to be sustained and for adequate rainfall so as to have a bumper harvest during this farming season.
The governor said, “We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people. This is a national problem which is being jointly addressed by the federal and state governments. I want to appeal to you to bear with the situation which is temporary.
“As a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship. I will however appeal to you to make some sacrifices to ensure that we overcome the hardship.”
