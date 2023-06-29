Service chiefs pledge synergy as Zulum donates N10m to wounded soldiers

The service chiefs have assured Nigerians of better synergy among security agencies to end insecurity bedevilling the country...

The service chiefs have assured Nigerians of better synergy among security agencies to end insecurity bedevilling the country and improve revenue generation.

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja spoke during the Sallah lunch organised for the wounded soldiers at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri Wednesday.

He urged the sister services and other security agencies to sustain their commitment to the nation to confront the complex, highly dynamic and challenging environment they operation in the 21st security.

Collaborating CoAS, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar said the lunch provided an avenue to appreciate the gallant effort of soldiers in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

He assured the troops of service chiefs’ commitment to continue providing the required support to sustain the synergy with another sister.

“We will enhance synergy to be infused into the operations in the coming months in furtherance of the effort to crush terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria,” CAS said.

Also, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the Nigerian military for their effort toward securing the country and pledged N10 million to the wounded personnel as Sallah gift.

