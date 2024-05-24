✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Nadal ‘strong as ever’, says Wawrinka

Veteran Swiss star Stan Wawrinka told AFP on Thursday that Rafael Nadal is “still as strong as ever” as the 14-time French Open champion prepares…

Veteran Swiss star Stan Wawrinka told AFP on Thursday that Rafael Nadal is “still as strong as ever” as the 14-time French Open champion prepares to play his final Roland Garros.

Nadal, who will turn 38 next week, has barely played since January 2023 after being laid low by a hip injury and a muscle tear.

“It’s good to see that he can play again, that he’s not injured. I really hope that he can come back in shape because if his body leaves him alone a little bit, he has plenty to do,” said Wawrinka, the 2015 champion at Roland Garros. “He is still as strong as ever.”

 

