Nadal ‘strong as ever’, says Wawrinka

Veteran Swiss star Stan Wawrinka told AFP on Thursday that Rafael Nadal is “still as strong as ever” as the 14-time French Open champion prepares to play his final Roland Garros.

Nadal, who will turn 38 next week, has barely played since January 2023 after being laid low by a hip injury and a muscle tear.

“It’s good to see that he can play again, that he’s not injured. I really hope that he can come back in shape because if his body leaves him alone a little bit, he has plenty to do,” said Wawrinka, the 2015 champion at Roland Garros. “He is still as strong as ever.”