ActionAid Nigeria tasks FG on digital technology for girls

The Action Aid Nigeria (AAN) has urged the Federal Government to evolve a strategy that would enable Nigerian girls compete favourably on the global stage,…

The Action Aid Nigeria (AAN) has urged the Federal Government to evolve a strategy that would enable Nigerian girls compete favourably on the global stage, through exposing them to digital technology education and skills from schools.

The AAN Country Director, Mr Andrew Mamedu, made the call on recently in Abuja during a digital skills sensitization program to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child (IDG).

He said that the world is a global stage and girls in the known developed countries with requisite knowledge in modern technology may have to compete with those in countries like Nigeria and others with little or no knowledge or skills on digital technology.

This is as the Programme Advisor for AAN, Blessing Ifemenam, said they intend to promote girl-child wellbeing by ensuring they have the right skills, building their confidence so that they don’t have low self-esteem and also be able to compete favourably with their peers worldwide.

Reactions as Davido, wife welcome twins

Any contractor who builds substandard road will replace it – Umahi

He expressed concern that if the safe school initiative launched in 2022 was not properly implemented, the education of school children, especially the girl-child will be impaired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...