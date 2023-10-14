Nigeria committed to achieve SDGs – Reps Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is unshaken and goes beyond…

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is unshaken and goes beyond mere rhetoric.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Friday, noted that Nigeria had conducted independent country-led evaluations of SDG-3 (quality health and well-being for all) and SDG-4 (inclusive education and lifelong learning for all).

Abbas was quoted as saying this at the ongoing P20 Summit in New Delhi, India, while speaking on ‘Accelerated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.’

He recalled that Nigeria embarked on a comprehensive transition strategy from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to the SDGs in 2015.

He said the transition sought to build on the gains made from 2016 to 2020, scaling up implementation between 2021 and 2025 and accelerating progress between 2026 and 2030.

The Speaker further recalled that Nigeria established the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) in January 2016, which he said contributed to institutionalising the SDGs in Nigeria by implementing strategic initiatives and programmes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...