Power cut: Bagudu intervenes in KAEDCO/ army face-off

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says he has directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Babale Umar Yauri, to intervene in last Saturday’s face-off between men of the Nigerian Army and staff of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) as power cut by the electric company enters day three in Birnin Kebbi.

He stated this on Monday while speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor said the electricity company would find it difficult to service their loans if consumers refused to pay their bills.

“And it will be difficult to have a steady power supply in the state. We were subsidising electricity consumption before but it got to a time when we could no longer continue because we are getting the funds for it from different financial institutions,” he said.

KAEDCO had since Saturday cut off electricity supply to the entire state capital, Birnin Kebbi because of the face-off.

Daily Trust reports that with the governor’s directive, the SSG is expected to meet with the management of KAEDCO and army authorities in Dukku Barracks to resolve the lingering crisis that has thrown the entire state capital into darkness for three days now.

Meanwhile, a senior army officer in Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, who preferred anonymity, said the soldiers that went to the electric company did not beat KAEDCO’s staff.

The senior army officer added that the soldiers were there to lodge their grievances over how epileptic power supply by KAEDCO had spoiled many of the things their wives were selling to make ends meet.