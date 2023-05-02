May Day: Salary, pension, improved welfare top workers’ demands

Nigerian workers across the states demanded yesterday celebrated the Workers’ Day, demanding improved welfare, including payment of salary and promotion arrears, implementation of the N30,000…

Nigerian workers across the states demanded yesterday celebrated the Workers’ Day, demanding improved welfare, including payment of salary and promotion arrears, implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, contributory pension scheme, among others.

Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Kebbi State asked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to approve the harmonization of three increments of pensions. They also demanded implementation of the consequential adjustment occasioned by the approval of N30,000 minimum wage of April 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NLC chairman in the state, Murtala Usman, also urged the state government to pay the gratuity of workers omitted in 2017 and 2018 and

implement hazard allowance for nurses and midwives as well as salary adjustment for lecturers, among other demands.

Responding, Governor Bagudu said he had noted the demands of the union, pledging to also consider the regularization of the acting appointments.

Benue

In Benue State, NLC chairman, Terungwa Igbe, demanded payment of salary arears and harmonisation of workers’ retirement age from 35 years of service to 40 years and attainment of 65 years retirement age instead of the present 60 years.

The Niger State chapter of the NLC, through its chairman, Idrees Lafene, demanded payment of salary arrears, good working environment and improved security in the state.

Kogi

The chairman of NLC in Kogi State, Gabriel Amari, urged Governor Yahaya Bello to implement the February 9, 2022 Agreement, including cash-backing of promotions, payment of leave bonuses and annual step increments, weigh-in allowance for all media workers, payment of new minimum wage, among others.

Ekiti .

The NLC chairman in Ekiti, Kolapo Olatunde, urged reinstatement of sacked 20 state assembly’s workers and payment of outstanding subventions to institutions in the state; while the Trade Union Congress’ chairman, Sola Adigun, sought regular training for teachers.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji said his administration would continue to fulfill its obligation to the workers.

Gombe

The NLC chairman in Gombe State, Yusuf Bello, called for extension of the N30,000 minimum to local government workers. He also urged the government to clear outstanding gratuities.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said workers’ welfare would continue to improve as the finances of the state improved.

Kano

The NLC chairman in Kano State, Kabiru Inuwa, wanted the minimum wage replaced with living wage as a global practice.

Ganduje Abdullahi Ganduje said his administration had served the workers to the extent that there was never a time that they protested against any of his policies, calling on them to maintain the good relations with other governments for the development of the state.

Kwara

The NLC chairman in Kwara State, Mustapha Olayinka, asked the state government to end the disparity in the salaries of state and local government workers, implement the consequential adjustments to pensions, among other demands.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the administration would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare.

Akwa Ibom

The NLC chairman in Akwa Ibom, Sunny James, urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to address the issues of pension adjustment, gratuities and promotion arrears.

Governor Emmanuel said the consequential pensions adjustment of retirees was being worked on and all outstanding pensions and the allowances of medical doctors on house-manship would be cleared before May 29.

Plateau

Plateau State NLC chairman, Eugene Manji and his TUC counterpart, Kenneth Shammah, demanded full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for local government staff in state, implementation of all pending promotions, annual increments, payment of gratuities and implementation of the harmonized retirement age for teachers

Governor Simon Lalong said, “No man is perfect, but I did my best on workers welfare in spite of the harsh economic reality in the country.”

Bayelsa

The organized labour in Bayelsa asked the state government to implement the 2022 promotion for government workers and pay promotion arrears in batches for mainstream civil servants from 2015 to 2017, among others.

Governor Douye Diri noted that workers remain the backbone of the society for their invaluable contributions to socio-economic development, saying “this government is mindful of the fact that we owe you a collective debt of gratitude and acknowledge the fact that you remain the backbone of society; working tirelessly to provide for our loved ones and to build a better future for ourselves and those who come after us.”

Edo

The NLC and the TUC in Edo charged the state government to employ more workers, provide infrastructure in public schools, promote health workers and end the discrepancy in salary of local government staff.

Governor Godwin Obaseki described workers as “unsung heroes of the society” and said his government would continue to prioritize workers welfare and “ensure that they are fairly treated so that their take home pay can take them home”.

Jigawa

The NLC chairman in Jigawa, Sunusi Maigatari, charged the state government on massive recruitment of workers and provision of enabling working conditions

Governor Abubakar Badaru said most of the workers’ demands were attainable, promising to hand them over to his successor.

Ebonyi

The NLC chairman in Ebonyi State, Egwu, Oguguo, asked Governor David Umahi to employ more doctors, nurses and teachers before 29, provide infrastructure for the state university, implementing judiciary autonomy and improve workers’ welfare as well as harmonize and enhance the pensions and gratuity management scheme in the state.

Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi), Abubakar Akote (Minna), Tijani Labaran (Lokoja), Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti), Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe), Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu (Kano), Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin), Iniabasi Umo (Uyo), Yusufu Aminu Idegu (Jos), Bassey Willie (Yenagoa), Usman A. Bello (Benin), Ali Rabiu Ali (Dutse) & Nabob Ogbonna (Abakiliki)