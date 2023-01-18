KEDCO donates block of three classrooms, others to Kano school

The Tallafi Association, a charity initiative under the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has donated a block of three classrooms to Government Girls Arabic Secondary…

The Tallafi Association, a charity initiative under the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has donated a block of three classrooms to Government Girls Arabic Secondary School (GGASS) Tudun Murtala area of Nassarawa LGA of Kano State.

Also donated were furniture, staff office and block of four units of toilets.

At the commissioning of the classrooms, the chairman of the association, Ahmad Arabi El-Nafaty, said the project began three years ago when the then principal of the school requested the completion of an unfinished building on the school’s premises to resolve the scarcity of classrooms in the school.

“The funds were raised from monthly donations among staff of the company. They are the ones who contributed to this and to God be the glory, today, we have made remarkable success of the initiative,’’ he said.

The District Head of Nassarawa, Aminu Babba Danagundi, who was represented by the village head of Dakata, Salisu Abubakar Zubair, commended the company and its staff for the gesture.

The principal of the school, Sadiya Muhammad, while thanking the company for the gesture, promised to make good use of the facilities.

Highlights of the event included the selection of five students from the school as KEDCO ambassadors, who will work with the association in enlightening the public on the activities of KEDCO.